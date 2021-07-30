Gradient Investments LLC Has $53.81 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $53,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after buying an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 12,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,143. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55.

