Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.71.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

