Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,972 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

