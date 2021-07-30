Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

