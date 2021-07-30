GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,044,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $2,070,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

