Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 805,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

