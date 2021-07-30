Golos Blockchain Price Tops $0.0020 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $529,816.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

