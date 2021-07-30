Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 192,635 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,967 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 192,635 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Canadian Solar worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

