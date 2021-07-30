Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 235,587 Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 1,375.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Fly Leasing worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 247,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 19,091.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 146,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLY. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

