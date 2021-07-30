Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

