Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 392,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

