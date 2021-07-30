Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,361 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $90.35 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.