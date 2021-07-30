Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:GSC traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. 13,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$362.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

