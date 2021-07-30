Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

