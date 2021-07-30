Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GIDMF traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.18. 60,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,953. Golden Independence Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.21.

Get Golden Independence Mining alerts:

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.