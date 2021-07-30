GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of GMS worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

