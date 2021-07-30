Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,511 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.