Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $69.90

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.90, but opened at $67.40. Global-e Online shares last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 1,141 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

