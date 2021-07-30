GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

