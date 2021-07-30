Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

