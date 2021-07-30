GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.