Getty Realty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

