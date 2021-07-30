Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRPTF. UBS Group downgraded Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 target price on Getlink and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Getlink currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Getlink stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

