Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.