Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,595 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

