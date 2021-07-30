Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

