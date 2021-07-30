Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,093 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

