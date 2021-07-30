Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives, active share buyback program and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ raised 2021 view sparks optimism. However, Genuine Parts is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in high freight, labor and commodity costs. Rising capex requirements to developed technologically advanced products may further clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and rising debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.07. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.