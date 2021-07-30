Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 362,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

GNTX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.