Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

