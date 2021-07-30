Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.54. 15,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.61 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

