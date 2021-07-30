Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

