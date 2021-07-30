Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 87,820 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 395.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.34% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

JKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

