Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE USB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

