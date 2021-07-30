Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $682.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.