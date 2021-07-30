Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

