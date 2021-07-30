Genaro Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.10 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.