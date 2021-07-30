GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,373 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $51.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

