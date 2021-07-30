Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 104.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

IT opened at $263.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.