GamyFi Platform (GFX) Trading Up 72.3% This Week

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001947 BTC on exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $567,459.56 and approximately $250,881.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

