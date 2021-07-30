Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Gaia worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. Gaia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.