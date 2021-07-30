FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tata Motors Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.