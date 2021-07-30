FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

WNEB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

