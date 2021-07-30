FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spark Power Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Spark Power Group stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.50 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.