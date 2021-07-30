FY2021 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

