FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $333.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 26.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

