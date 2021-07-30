FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after buying an additional 1,382,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

