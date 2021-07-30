FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.