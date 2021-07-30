Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 708 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

