Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 86,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

